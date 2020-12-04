Body

Carl Bertram Smith III, "Bert," 67, passed away on Nov. 22 at his home in Hayesville after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife Linda; his mother, Patricia Knight, of Cape Canaveral Fla.; his brother, Tom, of Plano, Texas; his sister, Sarah, and brother-in-law, Dave Johnson, of Palm Bay Fla.; his sister, Katherine, and brother-law, John Guffey, of Cape Canaveral Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Bert and Linda moved to Hayesville in 1989. He was a painting contractor, a patriot, an artist and friend. A special graveside service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Union Hill Cemetery in Hayesville.

The Good Shepherd Hospice Chaplain officiated, along with Bert's friends from high school — Ernie Woody, the pastor of Grace Bible Church in Rome, Ga. and Paul Monroe, of Sandy Springs, Ga. They gave powerful testimonies of their times with Bert from decades ago.