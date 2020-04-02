Body

Charles T. Anderson, 86, of Hayesville, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Clay County Care Center.

Charles was a native of Swain Coun- ty, N.C. He was a son of the late Paul and Bonnie Branton Anderson. He was an U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran; he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant after 22 years of service. His overseas duty included England, Vietnam and Korea. After retiring, he moved to Hayesville and became an owner of Charlies Farm Market in Hayesville for 17 years. Charles was a member of the Truett Memorial Baptist Church.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Glad- ys Mae Ayers and Pauline Gobble. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Anderson; daughters, Susan Woody and husband, Terry, and Vickie Anderson Wood Broyles; brother, Steve Anderson; sisters, JoAnn Eanes and husband, John; June Conrad and husband, Terry; and Wanda Kennedy and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Jennifer Riley, of North Carolina, Brandon Wood, of Hayesville, Lucas Broyles and Ashley Broyles, both of Texas; five great-grandchildren, Colton, Caydon and Ava Wood, Brianna Broyles and Lawrence Riley; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose. com is in charge of all arrangements.