Clara Wooten Highsmith, 88, passed away after a short battle with cancer at Murphy Medical Nursing and Rehab Center on April 16, 2020 in Murphy, N.C.

Clara is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Julien Gilmore Highsmith, of Brasstown; her son, Mose LeSesne Highsmith, and her daughter-in-law, Joann Essig Highsmith, of Leland, N.C. She is preceded in death by her daughter Nancy Wooten Frye, of Raleigh.

Clara was born on May 5, 1931 in Walhalla, S.C. to Dr. Clement LeSesne Wooten and Dr. Thelma Godwin Wooten. She grew up in Whiteville, N.C. and graduated from Whiteville High School. She worked many years in the banking industry for Waccamaw Bank and Trust and United Carolina Bank.

Clara loved her family and her many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed needlework, cooking and sharing her cooking skills with others.

A family memorial service may be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, consider making a memorial contribution to Shriners Hospitals for Children.