Body

Claudia Marie Bannon, 79, passed away peacefully from a stroke on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at the Chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville with Deacon Carl Hubbel officiating. A public service will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and announced a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hand, Hoof and Heart, 370 Clark Creek Pass, Acworth, Ga. 30102 or at: www.handhoofheart.org.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome.com is in charge of all arrangements.