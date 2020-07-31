Body

Clifford Fannen Maney, 78, of Madisonville, Tenn., passed away Sunday, July 26.

Clifford was a native of Hayesville where he considered the beauty of the mountains and lake his true home.

He cherished his wife of 59 years, Patricia A. Maney, who preceded him in death in May. He enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, leaving them with many great memories.

Clifford was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Maney; parents, Troy and Mae Dean Maney; brothers Howard, Troy Jr, and Ronnie Maney.

Survivors include daughters, Pam Everett (Joe), and Lisa Hensley (Doug); grandchildren, Ben and Jesse Everett (Haley), Sara Willoughby (Dylan), Houston and Jackson Hensley; great-grandchildren, Nora-Lyn and Lily Willoughby and Jaevyn Hensley; brothers, Larry and Harold Dean (Red) Maney; sisters, Chris Ledford, Jayne Maney, and Sheila Green.

Visitation was held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 29 with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at the Old Shooting Creek Cemetery in Hayesville.