Dale Leon Allen, 79, of Hayesville, passed away at Northside Hospital Forsyth on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 following an almost monthlong battle with COVID-19.

Dale was born Sept. 28, 1941 in Marshall, Minn., the son of the late Harold Liedoff Allen and Hjordis Bjornebo Allen. Upon graduation from high school, Dale entered the Air Force.

In January 1964, he received his Honorable Discharge with the rank of Senior Airman. He earned his bachelor of science degree in Information Systems Management from The University of Maryland.

After working at The National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., Dale moved with his wife to Roswell, Ga. in 1972 to join the Internal Revenue Service as a Resident Programmer Analyst

. Dale decided to try something new in 1980 and moved his family to Wichita, Kan. to open a microwave franchise. He returned to his career at the IRS Southeast Regional Office in 1987, settling in Lawrenceville, Ga.

After 30 years of service, Dale retired as Chief, Computer Operations Branch for the IRS Service Center in Chamblee, Ga. in August 1999. After retirement, Dale used his extensive woodworking and general carpentry skills with the help of his wife to build their dream home in Hayesville.

Dale’s passions included spending time with his family, grandchildren and granddogs Tater and Gryffin, helping friends, boating on Lake Chatuge, woodworking and hunting at a friend’s cabin outside of Eufaula, Ala.

Predeceased by his parents; his brother, Wayne Allen and his sister Barbara Smith and also his loving wife of 42 years Sharon Ann Allen, Dale is survived by his twin daughters; Dr. Denise Allen Brown and husband, Scott; and Jennifer Allen Aase and husband, Paul, all of Cumming, Ga.; four grandchildren, Caroline and Meredith Aase and Amelia and Carter Brown; and several extended family members and close friends who will dearly miss him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave; Cumming, is in charge of the arrangements