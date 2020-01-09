Body

Darrell Reynolds, 50, of Hayesville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at North East Georgia Medical Center.

He was born in Towns County, Ga. to the late Jerry and Sharon Chastain Reynolds. Darrell worked for Vulcan. He was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Amanda Reynolds.

He is survived by one daughter, Lela Reynolds; and one brother, Jamie Reynolds.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Shooting Creek Memorial Gardens. Rev. Billy Rhodes will officiate.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose.com is in charge of all arrangements.