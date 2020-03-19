Body

David Almon Whitfield, a resident of Hayesville, a father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and loving friend, passed into Paradise on March 4, 2020.

Mr. Whitfield was born Dec. 16, 1958 in Copperhill, Tenn. He grew up in Walled Lake, Mich. Dave attended Walled Lake Western High School where he was an outstanding student athlete. David enjoyed playing baseball, football and hockey, playing guitar, water skiing, golfing and spending time with friends.

David was an extrovert. He was a natural salesman. He liked to make people smile and he enjoyed sharing a laugh. David enjoyed a good joke and he loved to tease. David liked attend- ing concerts and sporting events. He was an avid fan of the University of Michigan Wolverines.

David’s son, Carter, was the light of his life. He especially enjoyed taking his son to sporting events and fishing.

David is survived by his son, Carter Whitfield, of Hayesville; special friend, Edna Forbes, of Hayesville; a sister, Susan (Douglas) Edwards, of Aiken, S.C.; two nephews Aaron (Crissie) Edwards and Ian Edwards, of Aiken; a niece Bethany (John) Ross, of Graniteville, S.C.; two great-nephews, a great-niece, uncles, aunts, cousins and many loving friends.

David was predeceased by his father, Almon E. Whitfield, and his mother, Sylvia Williamson Whitfield.

In leu of flowers or memorials, make a donation to the Go Fund Me account “Caring for Carter.”