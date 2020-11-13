Body

Debra “Debbie” Gail Reeder, 64, passed away on Oct. 30,2020 in Ocala, Fla. Debbie was born in Spruce Pine, N.C. on Oct. 11,1956. She loved her family and children very much and loved every single animal she ever met.

She is survived by her husband, Rick Reeder Sr.; daughters, Tammie Peck, Tina Sheldon, Michelle Barber and Randi Blanchard; and son, Ricky Reeder Jr.; her brother, Daniel Buchanan; and grandchildren, Jordyn Teesateskie, Courtney Sheldon, Sydney Sheldon, Stephanie Sheldon, Breanna McGough, Luke McGough, Mikah Dills, Myles Blanchard, Robbie Blanchard, Grace Blanchard, Autumn Peck, Cinnamon Peck and great-granddaughter Quinci Phillips.

She was predeceased in death by her mother, Lorene Gregory and father, Eugene Buchanan. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be sent to Rock Bottom Recovery & Support at 182 West Vineyard Hayesville, NC 28904.