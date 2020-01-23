Body

Derick Randal Canup, 29, of Hayesville, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

He was born at Murphy Medical Center to Randy and Donna Rhodes Canup of Hayesville. Derick worked for Robert Penland Builders, pouring walls. He attended Hayesville Church of God.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Nevaeh; and paternal grandfather, Paw Marvin Canup.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister, Whitney Canup; two nephews, Braleyn Thompson and Bently Canup; maternal grandmother, Martha Rhodes; and paternal grandmother, Louise Canup.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville. Rev. Ricky Rogers officiated. A eulogy was given by Drew Garrett. Pallbearers were Jason Thompson, Josh Bailey, Terry Smith, Shane Fuller, Casey Canup, Cameron Canup and James Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Braleyn Thompson and Bently Canup.

The family received friends from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose.com was in charge of all arrangements.