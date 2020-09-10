Body

Dewitt Charles McLamb, 86, of Greenwood, S.C., widower of Sandra Faire Greene McLamb, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Clinton, N.C., he was a son of the late Floyd Dewitt McLamb and Ida Lee Robinson McLamb. Dewitt was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW, Habitat for Humanity and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his children, Kimberly Sahlin (Geoffrey) of Honolulu, Hawaii, Tamra Dellinger (Chip), of Ninety Six, S.C.; Paige Schmidt (Randall), of Wake Forest, N.C.; Teresa Toreno, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Marc Nims, of Raleigh, N.C.; a brother, Donald Floyd McLamb (Katherine), of Indialantic Beach, Fla.; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Valerie Mireb officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Dewitt’s life tribute page at: www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

Memorials may be made to the Habitat for Humanity, 337 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, S.C. 29646 or to the American Heart Association by visiting www.donatenow.heart.org.