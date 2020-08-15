Body

Dianne Blankenship, 72, of Hayesville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

She was born in Clayton, Ga. to the late Ferd and Burell Crone. Dianne was a CNA and received a certificate from Tri-County Community College in Horticulture. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and horseback riding. Dianne was a member of Chatuge Hills Assembly of God.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Crone and one sister, Rebecca Crone.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Andy Blankenship; one son, Andrew Blankenship, Jr.; one daughter, Billie Jean Worley; three brothers, Donald Lee, Harold and David Crone; two sisters, Cathy Thompson and Linda Livers; and three grandchildren, Hunter and Ireland Blankenship and Nate Worley.

Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at the Chatuge Hills Assembly of God in Hayesville. Rev. Waylon Gibby officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tommy Shook, Dexter Shook, Brian Blankenship, Derrick Cunningham, Randy Solesbee and Chad Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Hedden and Travis Garrett.

The family received friends from 12-2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at the Chatuge Hills Assembly of God.

You may send tributes to the Blankenship family at: www.townson-rose.com

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.