Body

Donald Fredrick Hilscher, 74, of Hiawassee, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Donald was born Dec. 28, 1946 to the late Fredrick and Patricia (Westbrook) Hilscher in Ripon, Wis.

Donald was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hayesville and a loyal member to the Towns County Lions Club. He was an avid sports fanatic and enjoyed watching Georgia and Alabama Football along with North Carolina basketball. He also supported local high school sports. He loved photography and he and his wife traveled the whole state of Georgia cataloging courthouses.

Donald is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mary Rose (Wojcik) Hilscher; daughters and son-in-law, Amanda and Brian Chiappetta, Marie and Kevin Ryan, Katherine and Sam McCowan, and Susan and John Harrington; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Linda Hilscher; sisters and brother-in-law, Patricia Hilscher and Libby and David Lengel; grandchildren, Hayley and Caroline Chiappeta, Morgan Smith, Sean and Hayden McCowan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Mr. Hilscher will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Towns County Lions Club or Hayesville United Methodist Church. Banister-Cooper Funeral Home is honored to care for Mr. Hilscher.