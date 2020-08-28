Body

Donella LaVonne Burns, 96, of Andrews, N.C., passed away Aug. 16, 2020 at the Clay County Care Center.

She was born March 22, 1924 in Paynesville, Ohio. She was a daughter of William and Rhoda Leeth Baughman.

At a young age, Donella and her family moved to Michigan, where she graduated from high school. Upon graduation, she married Joseph S. Burns, then moved to Bunnell, Fla., where they raised their family. Donella enjoyed shopping, traveling all across the United States and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bunnell.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Carol) Burns, of Young Harris, Ga.; daughter, JoElla Khoury, of Palm Coast; two grandsons, Daniel Khoury, of St. Augustine, Fla., and Zack Khoury, of Denver, Colo., and numerous great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Connie; sister-in-law, Marge Baugh- man; a niece, Becky Dona- hue; and two nephews, Brad Addis and Bill Baughman.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Burns; four brothers, Bob, John, Garth and Bill Baugh- man and one sister, Margie.

Interment took place Sat- urday, Aug. 22 at Flagler Memorial Gardens in Flagler Beach, Fla.

Condolences may be sent to: www.craigflaglerpalms. com.