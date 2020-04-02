Body

Dorothy Lou Roach, 88, of Hayesville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020 in the Murphy Nursing Home. She was a lifetime resident of Clay County and a member of the Fires Creek Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mamie Lee Barker Roach. She was also proceeded in death by three sisters, Lora Coffey, Ruth McCray and Juanita Roach.

Surviving are two brothers, Charlie Roach and wife, Christine, of Hayesville, and Franklin Roach and wife, Shirley, of Lawrenceville, Ga. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 30 at the Fires Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dallas Crowder officiating. Pallbearers were Ronny, Howard and Eddie Coffey, Winford Shields, Jeff Roach and Darrell Davis. Honorary pallbearers were Tony Lands, Benny Kirby and Charles Maney.

The body laid in state from

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, March 30 at the Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville for those who wished to pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Fires Creek Baptist Church or Fires Creek Cemetery Fund c/o Audrey Shelton, 260 Roach Cove Rd, Hayesville, N.C. 28904.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome. com was in charge of all arrangements.