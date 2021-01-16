Body

Dorothy M. “Dottie” Barton, 71, of Hayesville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. She was a native of Hamilton, Ohio but had lived in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., from a young age.

She then moved to Sebring, Fla. where she had worked as a real estate broker. Dottie moved to Hayesville in 1999. She was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Dottie had volunteered at REACH of Clay County, S.A.F.E. in Young Harris, Ga. and Meals on Wheels in Clay County. She enjoyed quilting and crafting and was known as the host of many family gatherings.

She was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and MaryAnn Foley Siegle. She was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen L. Rice, Jr.; a sister, Cindy LaForte, and a brother, Jim Siegle. Surviving are her husband, Scott Barton; a daughter Kimberly Dokka and husband, Gerald, of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandsons, Jacob and Stephen; a granddaughter, Ashley Lehman and Zach, of Avon Park, Fla.; a greatgrandson, Klayton; six sisters, Nancy Baskett, Peggy Harris, Mary Welsh, Patricia Pella, Barbara Mondrach and husband, Steve; and Rebecca Siegle; three brothers, Robert T. Siegle, Danny Siegle and wife, Kathy, and Carl Siegle and wife, Jeanie; father-in-law, Ken Barton; sister-in-law, Brenda Siegle; and brother-in-law, Nick LaForte and wife, Lana. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 in the Chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville with the Deacon Carl Hubbell officiating. The family requests that those who attend wear a mask. The service will be lived streamed at: www.facebook.com/iviefh. Interment will be in Hayesville First United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the services from 1-2:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Dorothy M. “Dottie” Barton to Clay County Food Pantry, 2278 Hinton Center Road, Hayesville, N.C. 28904. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome. com is in charge of all arrangements.