Douglas Johnson, 75, of Hayesville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Burial was in Fires Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the cemetery fund: Fires Creek Baptist Church, 14 Theron McCray Rd, Hayesville, N.C. 28904. Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.mem.com was in charge of all arrangements.