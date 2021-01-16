Body

Edna Ruth Allen Barnett, 86, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at a Hayesville care facility. She was raised on the North Carolina and Tennessee state line. She began working at Providence Hospital in Murphy following graduation. She then went to work for Continental Telephone Company, where she worked 37 years until her retirement.

Edna was a devoted member of Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church for many years, where she was a Sunday School teacher, a member of the Womens Missionary Union and the hospitality committee. Edna was also a member of the auxiliary of Gideons International. She enjoyed traveling and had taken many cruises with family and close friends. She enjoyed working with ceramics and was a talented painter. She helped her husband, Franklin, working on the farm.

Edna enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She was the daughter of the late Ellard and Flora Hyatt Allen and the wife of the late S. Franklin Barnett, who died Oct. 20, 2020. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Madelyn Miller, Marjorie Anderson, Virginia “Jean” Elliott, Pat Prince, Joby McHan and two infant twin sisters; and three brothers, Paul, Jade and Wimp Allen. Surviving are a daughter, Sharon Barnett McDonald and husband, Brian, of Murphy, N.C.; a son, S. Darryl Barnett and wife, Libby, of Grovetown, Ga.; a sister, Marie Bryant, of Blairsville, Ga.; three grandchildren, Trevis Hicks, Jadrien Barnett Beaver and Taylor Barnett; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Jacelynn Beaver; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy with the Rev. Noah Crowe officiating. The interment was in Peachtree Community Cemetery with Dr. Chester Jones officiating. Pallbearers were Joe Allen, Jim Setser, Jim Robinson, Danny Rich, Sport (Milton) Teasdale and Charles Garrett. Honorary pallbearers were her nephews.

The body lay in state from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 at the Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Edna Ruth Allen Barnett to the Gideons International, PO Box 164, Murphy, N.C. 28906 or the Murphy Rotary Club, PO Box 846, Murphy, N.C. 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy: www.iviefuneralhome. com was in charge of all arrangements.