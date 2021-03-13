Body

Edward Donald Woodard, 87, of Hayesville, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his residence. He was a native and lifetime resident of Clay County. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. Donald owned and operated Woodard’s Grocery for more than 20 years. In addition to the store, Don owned Don’s Auto Sales for many years, which was his passion. He was a lifelong member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon as well as volunteering on various committees. Don was also a member of the George Lee American Legion Post 532.

He was the son of the late Fred Lee Sr. and Cora Eller Woodard. He was also preceded in death by a son, Brad C. Woodard; a granddaughter, Sarah Faith Spach; four sisters, Hazel Sherrin, Edith Long, Ethel Long and Ruby Patterson; and four brothers, Frank, Claude, Fred L. and Quentin Woodard.

Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Nell Crawford Woodard; two daughters, Donna Trull and husband, Scot, of Hayesville, and Christy Spach and husband, Chris, of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; a brother, Kenneth Woodard of Hayesville; five grandchildren, Hanna Trull Ledford and husband, Danniel, Samuel Trull and wife, Salina, and Caroline, Emma-Grace and Rachel Spach; five great-grandchildren, Isabella, Adeline, Abram and Shepherd Ledford, and Aslan Trull; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church with the Revs. Jim Payne and Phil Goble officiating. The interment was in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the Hayesville VFW Post 6812, Hayesville American Legion Post 532, and Murphy American Legion Post 96. Pallbearers were Jim Patterson, Fletcher Bradley, Jim Milton, Brian Kruger, Warren Woodard and Buddy Lowe.

The family received friends from 1-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church prior to the services.

The family requests memorials be made in memory of Edward Donald Woodard to the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Building Fund, 50 Marvin Cabe Lane, Hayesville, NC 28904.

