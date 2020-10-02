Body

Edward Lee Ferguson, 60, of Murphy, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at his residence. He was a native and lifetime resident of Cherokee County and was born and raised in the Peachtree community.

Lee was a 1978 graduate of Murphy High School and later received his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from Western Carolina University. He had worked for Southwire for 33 years, serving as Plant Manager for the last 17 years. Lee was employed at Clay County Soil and Water Conservation. He was a fourth-generation farmer on Ferguson Farms, which was his passion.

He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and granddaughter. Lee was a member of Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was also a member of Gideon’s International. He was the son of the late Jack and Madge Ferguson, formerly of Peachtree.

Lee is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan Ridenhour Ferguson. In addition to his wife he is also survived by a daughter, Leanne Ferguson Grady and Jacob, of Raleigh; a son, Bryan Ferguson and Kerrigan, of Murphy; a sister, Maryann Lundstrom and Steven, of Huntington Beach, Calif., and one grand-daughter, Evie Kate Ferguson.

Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Chester Jones officiating. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday at Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Gideon’s International PO Box 164 Murphy, N.C. 28906 or Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church Youth Program 1650 NC Hwy 141 Murphy, NC 28906. Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy: www.iviefuneralhome. com was in charge of all arrangements.