Edwin Harrison Martin, 68, of Hayesville, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020.

He was born in Cherokee County, N.C. and was the son of the late Harrison and Blonde Barnard Martin. Edwin worked as a heavy equipment operator. He loved his family, being outdoors and gardening. Edwin attended Ledford's Chapel Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Libby Curcio; one niece, Martina Curcio; and one nephew, Martin Curcio.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Dotson Martin; one son, Ben Martin; and two brothers, Kenneth Martin and friend Ron Johnson and Ron Martin..

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose.com is in charge of all arrangements.