Body

Ella “Faye” Teems, 72, of Peachtree, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

She was born Jan. 14, 1948 in Clay County to the late Jake and Clara Belle Walker Trout. She worked at MOOG for close to 40 years before retiring in 2017.

Faye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Faye loved everyone she came in contact with and always placed other people’s needs before her own.

One of her favorite things to do was cook for her family and friends. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved and cherished her one and only grand- child, Wesley Morgan, so very much.

Faye attended Shiloh Baptist Church.

Faye goes on to be with her parents, as well as her two brothers, Junior Trout and Bobby Ray Trout; and two sisters, Wanda Kay Trout McTaggart and Eva Mae Trout Adams. She will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Donald Teems; son, Ronnie Teems and wife, Rita, of Marble; daughter, Brenda Teems Morgan and husband, Alan, of Andrews, N.C.; one grandson, Wesley Morgan; two brothers, Arnold Trout and wife, Nancy, of Dalton, Ga.