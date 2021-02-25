Body

Emogene Smart Barrett, 81 of Hayesville, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She was born in Clay County to the late John and Ida Belle Barnard Smart. Emogene lived in this area most of her life.

She worked in banking for many years and was a secretary at Hayesville High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and sharing stories with her friends. You would often find her watching Atlanta Braves baseball or playing bingo.

Emogene was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and enjoyed visits from her church family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jewell Thomas Barrett; son, Thomas Anthony Barrett; three brothers, John "Jr," Jack and James Smart; and three sisters, Mary Penland, Doris Moore and Helen Bryant.

She is survived by one son, Tim Barrett and wife, Tina; daughter-in-law, Karen Barrett; and four grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner, Luke and Ethan Barrett and his wife, Amanda.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Hayesville. Rev. Jackie Sellers will officiate. Music will be conducted by Kristen Feathers. Burial will be at Oak Forest Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ethan and Luke Barrett, Kal Kindy, Dave West, Tim Nelson and Bryan Hedden.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at TownsonRose Funeral Home Chapel in Hayesville. The family understands COVID concerns and would invite those that wish to post tributes at: www. townson-rose.com. Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.