Mrs. Evelyn Thomas Hall passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020, in Blairsville, Ga. She was born on Dec. 6, 1926, in Marshall, N.C.

She was the daughter of the late John W. Thomas and Bessie McDevitt Thomas.

Evelyn enjoyed a 40 year career as a long distance operator for General Telephone Company, later Southern Bell, in Durham, N.C. For many years Evelyn lived and raised her family in what is now one of the two historic round houses on Duke Street in Durham.

Evelyn is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Harry Ra- leigh, of Hayesville; Sandra and Rod Stryker, of Battle Ground, Wash.; grandson, Rodney (Brittney) Stryker

and two great-grandchildren, Jett and Lucy Stryker of Vancouver, Wash. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lawrence “Buddy” Hall, an Iwo Jima Marine Corps Veteran; three sisters, Nea Rice, Lillian Pane, Louise Baldwin; six brothers, Jim- my, Ray, Tommy, Robert, Garvis and Gene Thomas; long-time friend, Randal Herndon and extended family member, Charles “Tank” O’Briant.

Services will be held at a later date at Stonehenge Se-

nior Living in Blairsville and at the Maplewood Cemetery in Durham.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, Texas 75267-8572 or Amer- ican Heart Association/ American Stroke Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE, South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, Ga. 30328 in Evelyn's memory.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville: www. mountainviewfuneralhome. com is in charge of the arrangements.