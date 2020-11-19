Body

Farie Lou Sams, age 75, of Hayesville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Lou was born Feb. 28, 1945 in Clayton, Ga. to the late Clyde and Hazel (Bradshaw) Dover.

Mrs. Sams was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Hayesville, North Carolina. She loved the beach and had a talent at painting, her favorite was any kind of scenery. She was a hairdresser for over 40 years, owning her shop below her house in Hayesville. She liked to sew and loved to spoil her dog. She was a very giving and caring lady and was a loving mother and a grandmother who wanted nothing more than to love and spoil her grandson.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Becky Sams; grandson, Michael Sams and extended family and friends.

