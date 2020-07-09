Body

Farrell Maurice Curtis, 77, of Woodstock, Ga., formerly of Hayesville, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his daughter’s residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 28, 1942 in Clay County.

He attended Hayesville High School where he ran track and met his future wife, Joyce Galloway. After graduating, he moved to Atlanta, Ga., where he began working as a mover for a local furniture store and later drove the bloodmobile for the Red Cross. Farrell worked for General Motors for 30 years until his retirement in 1993. He then worked as a bus driver for the Cherokee County School System for the next 16 years and found it to be very rewarding. He loved getting the kids safely to and from school and treated them like they were his own grandkids. He was one of the first ever recipients of the Exemplary Bus Driver Award for Cherokee County Schools in Cherokee County, Ga.

Farrell enjoyed all outdoor projects but especially gardening with his grandson who was lovingly called “Little Granddaddy” by the other grandchildren. Some of his most enjoyable friendships were formed while attending Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Canton, Ga., where he was active and very fond of his Sunday school class.

Farrell and Joyce were married for 59 years. He loved to travel with his wife, especially to the beach. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

He was selfless, kind, loved his family and had the best smile. People say he was the strongest man they’d ever met. He loved the Lord and was an example to all of what it means to follow Jesus.

He was the son of the late Charlie Curtis and Allene Swanson Curtis. He was also preceded in death by a son, Darryl Lynn Curtis and a sister in law, Morene Curtis.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce Galloway Curtis; two daughters, Deborah Curtis Terry and husband, Richard, of Canton, Ga., and Pamela Curtis Woodward and husband, Andrew, of Woodstock, Ga.; two brothers, Carroll Curtis and wife, Margie, of Powder Springs, Ga., and Allan Curtis, of Warne; sister-in-law, Brenda Galloway Franklin, of Hayesville; three grandchildren, Ashley Woodward Groom and husband, Andrew, of Modesto, Calif., Macy Kaitlyn Terry and Wesley Curtis Terry, both of Canton, Ga.; great-granddaughter, Nora Jane Groom; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10 at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Fred Delili officiating. Pallbearers will be Wesley Terry, Jason Waldroup, Tommy Curtis, Maury Curtis, Stephen Curtis and Jim Bailey. Honorary pallbearer is Randolph Cunningham.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Farrell Maurice Curtis to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome.com is in charge of all arrangements.