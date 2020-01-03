Body

Fay Elaine Ryan, 80, of Warne, N.C. passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

She was born in Coatesville, Pa. to the late James and Lilly Cheek Taylor. Fay worked for the state of Florida. She liked to read and enjoyed life. Fay was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Charles W. “Chuck” Johnson III and her brother, Jim Taylor.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Johnson; three grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, N.C. 28215 or to a charity of your choice.

You may send tributes to the Ryan family at: www.townson-rose.com

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.