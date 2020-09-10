Body

"Never look down on a man unless you’re admiring his shoes"

The world lost a large bit of kindness this month when our Little Hawk flew on ahead. Gavin Scott Long passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Gavin was born on Dec. 1, 1991.

He is survived in journey by his father, Randy Long, and step-mother, Kelly Anne Long; his mother, Tina Long McGregor, and his step-father, Mark McGregor. His grandparents the late, James Long, and his wife, Beatrice, as well as Ruth and Rex Patterson, both of Hayesville.

His dearly loved brother, Tanner Long. His uncles, Jimmy Long and Amos Patterson. His aunts, Pat Berrong, Lynne Sanchez Long, Brandie McTaggart and Niki Patterson; a host of sweet baby cousins as well as an innumerable tribe of proverbial aunts and uncles.

Most any heart downtrodden or otherwise who ever encountered Gavin knew the jolly, laughing, ornery cuss had a gentle soul. A simplistic loving man. To be in the moment whether fishing, hunting, camping or carrying on was a treasure to Gav.

He cherished his family and loved his friends with a zest we hope all know for at least a single breath in life.

Our sorrow and woe is lit with the compassion Gavin held for his little buddies. Addiction is a heavy cloak. We grieve with all families who live the reality of drug assault. In lieu, we pray all suffering may find comfort. For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, Jeremiah 29:11.