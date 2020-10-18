Body

Harold McCray, 95, of Hayesville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Clay County. H a r o l d h a d w o r k e d throughout his life as a farmer.

He was a talented farmer and a wonderful storyteller. Harold was the definition of the “Greatest Generation” as he was a man of character, hard work and was a loving family man. He was a devoted Christian and lifelong member of Fires Creek Baptist Church where he served as deacon for many years.

He was the son of the late Reverend Willard Burton and Tilda Elizabeth Chance McCray.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sandra Katherine Beasenburg. He was also preceded in death by nine siblings.

Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Eva Rogers McCray; two daughters, Carol Gibson and husband, Joe, of Andrews, N.C., and Linda Beasenberg and husband, Matthew, of Calhoun, Ga.; a son, Wayne McCray and wife, Betty, of Jamestown, N.C.; a brother, Herbert McCray and wife, Wanda, of Hiawassee, Ga.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Fires Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joe Gibson, Matt Beasenberg, Mark Harris, Tim Hogsed and Brent Burch. Honorary pallbearers will be Bailey Hogsed, Peter Ormerod, Jason Pauling and Jacob Harris.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Fires Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 448 Rebel Lane, Hayesville, N.C. 28904. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome.com is in charge of all arrangements