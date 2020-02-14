Body

Howard Matheson, 88, of Hayesville, was called home by the Lord Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

He was a native and lifetime resident of Clay County. Howard had worked as a truck driver for more than 30 years with Duncan Oil. He loved to play the fiddle and enjoyed listening to bluegrass music. He was a member of Hayesville Church of God.

Howard was the son of the late Burton and Laura Hampton Matheson. He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Hazel Coleman, Myrt Barnard, Maude Neal and Margie Cherry; and two brothers, Bill and Johnny Matheson.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Clyta Russell Matheson; two daughters, Elaine Bearden and husband, Barron, of Dalton, Ga. and Kathy Ledford, of Young Harris, Ga.; two grandsons, Stephen Bearden, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Tim Bearden and wife, Amy, of Chattanooga; four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Caedmon and Peyton Bearden; and Nate Bearden; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 in the chapel of the Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville with Rev. Mitchell Totherow officiating. Interment was in Laurel Hills Memory Gardens in Young Harris, Ga. Pallbearers were Stephen, Tim, Caedmon and Peyton Bearden, Tommy Gifford and Stan Martin.

The family received friends from 12-1:45 p.m. Monday at the Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville prior to the services.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of all arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Howard Matheson, visit Tribute Store.