Jack Ernest Earley, 87, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 11-11:50 a.m. Saturday at Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church prior to the services.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy: www.iviefuneralhome.com is in charge of all arrangements.