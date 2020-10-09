Body

Mr. Jack Moss, 81, of Hiawassee, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Jack was born on Nov. 26, 1938 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Ernest V. and Hazel Ledford Moss. Jack never met a stranger. He was a beloved husband, dad, grandaddy, d e v o t e d C h r i s t i a n and an avid outdoorsman.

You may not know where he would be Monday-Saturday, but you could bet where he would be on Sunday morning. He was a loyal member of Bell Scene Baptist Church for 58 years, serving as deacon for 36, Sunday School teacher and song leader. He was a phenomenal fly fisherman, hunter and marksman. He loved teaching others his outdoor skills, but he never did pass on his "luck." Jack knew all the surrounding mountains and had a natural talent for locating game and being successful in his quest for game. He served in the United States Army for four years, he then retired from Georgia Forestry Commission after 30 years.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Willis "Bill" Moss, and brother-inlaw, Kelsy Nicholson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Arbena (Nicholson) Moss; sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Angie Moss and Ketron and Missy Moss; brother Ronald "Ronny" Moss; sisters-in-law Ann Moss and Lois Nicholson; and grandchildren Jordan Moss, Kindle (Dillon) McDonald, McKenzi (Austin) Brumby, Jackson "Boone" Moss and Major Moss; nieces, nephews, and many close relatives and friends all of whom he loved dearly.

We are blessed to have known and loved Jack. We are so thankful for the legacy of lessons and memories he has shared with us all. He loved the Lord and was a strong Godly example of a man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. We stand assured of his place in Heaven and know we will see him again one day.

Pallbearers were Boone, Major, Russell, Keith and Shannon Moss and Dylon McDonald. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gideons International for KJV Bibles. Friends and family payed their respect from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Bell Scene Baptist Church. Funeral service was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 with Rev. Kevin Moss and Rev. Ketron Moss officiating. Graveside service followed in Bell Scene Cemetery.

The family is very thankful for the love they have been shown through Jacks passing. Banister-Cooper Funeral home was in charge of the services of Mr. Jack Moss.