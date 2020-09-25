Body

James Marshall Patterson, 55, of Hayesville, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Marshall was born on Nov. 23, 1964 in Murphy, N.C. to the late James Garland and Edna Cothren Patterson. Marshall worked for 10 years at Ford Motor Company. Over the years he attended Shooting Creek Church of God and Faith Tabernacle.

He loved working on cars but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Butch Patterson and Alan Patterson and sisters, Marie Spivey, Geneva Chastain and Lorretta Patterson. Survivors include a loving wife of 11 years, Rose McCray Patterson; daughters, Breanna Patterson and Marsha Lee Grizzle; grandchildren, Shelby and Kyndall Grizzle; brothers, Larry (Kay) Patterson and Jr. (Lorene) Patterson; sisters, Jerita (Jimmy) Burch; Marlene Bell, Loudean Worley and the late Chuck Worley; several nieces, nephews and a brotherin-law, Leon Chastain.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Upper Peachtree Baptist church in Peachtree, N.C. with interment at Marshall’s home. Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at Banister-Cooper Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Bobby Dean and Doug Matheson, Thomas Garrison, Terry Butler, Allen Mull and Scotty Mull.

Banister-Cooper Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Patterson.