Body

James Ray Hall, 92, of Charlestown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 18, 1 9 2 8 i n Hayesville to Ivory E. and Lilly Ledford Hall. He was affectionately known as Ray to his family and friends.

Ray retired from the Ford Motor Company, Walton Hills Plant and was a member of United Auto Workers. He proudly served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Ray was a kind person who would always check in and follow up with family, friends and old coworkers. He enjoyed bowling and playing pool, as well as watching golf and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

Ray is survived by his children, Diana Finnemore, Daniel (Char) Hall, Michael (Connie) Hall, Deborah (Ben) Sewall; six grandchildren and all of his loving great-grandchildren; sistersin-law, Mary Jane (Acie) Uplinger and Delores Durham; his three step-daughters, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Clara Louise Hall, second wife Joan Alma Hall and siblings, Ruby Hall, Blanche Mann, Reul Hall and Rosetta Berrong.

A private family service is scheduled with burial at Grandview Memorial Park. A celebration of Ray’s life will be held once restrictions have been lifted.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www. wood-kortright-borkoski. com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association.