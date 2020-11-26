Body

James Thomas Kent Hall, 77, of Hayesville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Tom was born May 9, 1943 in Tallassee, Ala.

Tom graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville and was a lifelong Gator fan. He served in the U.S. Air Force for several years. He spent his career in the savings and loan industry, which allowed his family to travel to many states including Arkansas, Montana and Texas.

He met the love of his life, Betsy, in junior college. He was an amazing father to his son, Randy Hall (Sara) and his daughter, Christy Magni (Joseph). They both tell of swap meets, antique treasure hunts and Corvair adventures they enjoyed with Tom.

In his retirement, Tom enjoyed woodworking and playing his guitar. He was known for his intricate birdhouses and bowls. He enjoyed spending time with his nine grandchildren and his great-grandson.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in the Peachtree community.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home, Murphy: www.townson-rose.com was in charge of all arrangements.