James V. Redmond Jr., 87, of Warne, N.C., passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. He was a native of Indian Mills, W. Va. He was a 1952 graduate of Peterstown High School in West Virginia. He joined the United States Air Force, working as a radio intercept operator and was a Korean War veteran. Jim worked for Pan American Airlines for 35 years in various management positions until his retirement in 1988. He then worked as an agent with Combined Insurance Company from 1990 to 2012. He was a member of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. Jim was also a member of the American Legion Post #108 where he served as coordinator.

He was the son of the late James V. Sr. and Mary Kathryn Acres Redmond. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Burke Dillon and Alma Lewis; and a brother, Merle Redmond.

Surviving are his loving wife of 25 years, Betty Jo Redmond; a step-daughter, Deborah Dowdy and Dave Kimbrell, of Cumming, Ga.; a step-son, Jeffrey Cheek, of Hiawassee, Ga.; a sister, Sue Fink and husband, Bob, of Florida; a niece, Kathy Proper and husband, Lance, of Millersburg, Ohio; and many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville with the Rev. Dennis Miles officiating. The inurnment will be in Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Honorary pallbearers were Brandon Dowdy, Michael Anderson, Ron Cooper, David Crume, Dave Kimbrell and Michael Cheek.

The family received friends from 2-3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of James V. Redmond Jr. to the American Legion Post #108, PO Box 474, Franklin, N.C. 28744.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome.com was in charge of all arrangements.