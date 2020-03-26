Body

Janene Stewart McGee, 41, of Denver, N.C, passed away March 16, 2020.

She was born Oct. 24, 1978 in Gainesville, Ga. to Johnny H. Stewart and the late Melinda L. Nichols Stewart.

Janene is survived by her husband, Donnie L. Mc- Gee; sons, Jason, Justin and Johnathan McGee; father, Johnny Stewart, and step-mother, Becky; brother, Jeffrey P. Stewart and sister-in-law, Jennifer; nieces, Jacquelyn Stewart, Kayla Long, Macy Rodriguez and Morgan Garland; nephews, Jeremy Stewart and Quinlan Wilson; father-in-law, Donnie McGee, Sr. and his wife, Lisa; mother-in-law, Sue Carswell and her husband, Johnny; grandmother, Ora Belle Stewart; and sister-in- law Tina Schwalbach and her husband, Jim.

Janene was a 1997 graduate of Hayesville High School and served in the United States Air Force for six years. She earned her masters degree at Appalachian State University. Janene served with numerous veterans’ organizations and worked as the Divisions Director of Veterans Services of Mecklenburg County. She was a dedicated advocate for veterans and veterans’ rights. She greatly loved the outdoors and was an avid runner. Above all, Janene adored her family and always put others before herself.

A visitation will be held from 10-11:50 a.m., Saturday, March 28 at Ivie Funeral Home, 67 NC-69, Hayesville, N.C. 28904. A memorial service will immediately follow visitation at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 28 also at Ivie Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Janene's memory to Veterans Bridge Home, 2200 E. 7th St., Charlotte, NC, 28204.