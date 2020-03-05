Body

J.C. Moss, of Smyrna, Ga. originally from Hayesville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

He was a loving husband, dad, papaw, brother, uncle and friend. J.C. enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and family, trout fishing and playing his mandolin. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from General Motors after 34 years.

He is survived by his wife Mary Frances Scroggs Moss; daughters, Michelle and Melaine

Moss Everson (Marty Everson); son, Jeffrey Moss; granddaughters, Brianna and Jessi Moss and Miranda Everson; as well as sisters, Murrell Rogers (Ed- ward), Brenda Rogers (Ben); brother, Everett Moss and a great number of nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, with a service at 4 p.m. in the chapel. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Union Hill Cemetery in Hayesville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s of peripheral neuropathy research charitable organizations such as: www. ALZ.org and www.foundationforpn.org in memory of J.C.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome. com was in charge of local arrangements.