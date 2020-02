Body

Jeanette Donaldson Smith Teems, 70, of Hayesville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at her residence. She was a native and lifetime resident of Clay County.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville with Rev Jim Pressley officiating. The inurnment will take place in Moss Memorial Cemetery.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome.com is in charge of all arrangements.