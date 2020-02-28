Body

Jerry Richard Owen, 75, a God-Fearing Christian man, of Brevard, N.C., made his heavenly journey on Feb. 21, 2020.

He was the loving husband of Brenda Wise Owen. They shared almost 50 years of marriage. He was the example of an extraordinary husband, daddy, granddaddy and friend. Jerry was a special man with a calling as a helper of mankind. He loved, lived, felt blessed and thankful for every day. He always appreciated his time he spent with family, friends and his four legged friends.

Born in Lake Toxaway he was the son of Vincent Corbin and Elizabeth Lee Owen. He had seven siblings; three brothers, Jack (deceased), Joe and Jimmy (deceased) and four sisters, Jean (deceased), Joann, Jonnie and Jeanette.

He graduated from Tamassee DAR School. In the Army, he was stationed at Fort Jackson, S.C. where he met the love of his life. Most of his career was at Dupont. He was an early entrepreneur and had an extremely strong work ethic his whole life.

To those who knew him, remember his sense of humor and smiling heart. He left his family with many wonderful memories and there was always lots of laughter. Jerry was a great patriarch for his family and the characteristics that he helped instill in his loved ones will always be part of his legacy.

Jerry will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Brenda, and family. He was a loving father to his children, daughter, Sandra (Lane) Owen and son, David (Anna) Owen. He was a very proud granddaddy and their biggest fan to three awesome grandsons: Austin Anders, Cole and Braelon Owen.

He will be fondly remembered by a brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, church family and beagle family.

Visitation was held at 11 a.m. and funeral services at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory, Brevard, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need in Jerry’s name. Jerry was a man always try- ing to help others and would love for others to do the same. If you would like to make a monetary donation send funds to: The Cindy Platt Boys and Girls Club in Transylvania County. This club has always held a special place in his heart.

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory: www. moodyconnollyfuneralhome. com cared for the family.