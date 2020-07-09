Joan Marie Beatty

Joan Marie Beatty, 85, of Hayesville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.

She was born in Washington, D.C. to the late Wyllys and Marie Cockrell Beall. Joan was a homemaker. She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Vernon James Beatty; and one brother, Michael Beall.

She is survived by her husband, James Nelson Beatty; one daughter, Jacqueline Elizabeth VanDemiller and one grandson, Kurtis VanDemiller.

Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville. Chaplain Carl Maxwell officiated. Burial will be in the Jacksonville Memory Gardens in Orange Park, Fla.

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose.com is in charge of all arrangements.