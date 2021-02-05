Body

Joann McClure Arrendale, 84, of Hayesville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in a Clay County Care Facility. Joann began her career in banking with Citizens Bank prior to a merger with Wachovia Bank. She retired as a loan officer after working more than 40 years in banking. She was a member of Meadow Grove Baptist Church but had attended Truett Baptist Church.

Joann served as the Trustee of Hayesville Baptist Presbyterian Cemetery from 1978 through 2012. She enjoyed crocheting, loved animals and spending time with her grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Lyle Hadley and Carrie Dailey McClure.

The wife of her late husbands, William Douglas Arrendale, who died April 1, 1978 and her second husband, Ray Arrendale, who died March 17, 2002. She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Hollifield and husband, Bobby, of Sandy Springs, Ga.; a son, Mike Arrendale and Melissa, of Hayesville; five grandchildren, Jennifer Schoerner and John, Jason Hollifield and Symone, Tyler Arrendale, Madison Christiansen and Douglas Haigler; four great-grandchildren Jack and Joann Elaine Schoerner and William and Naomi Hollifield.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Hayesville Baptist Presbyterian Cemetery with Dr. Chester Jones officiating. Pallbearers were Josh Wade, Brandon Free, John Hollifield, Melvin Cantrell, Darrel Parker and Dustin Ledford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hayesville Baptist Presbyterian Cemetery, c/o John McLeod, 162 North Meadow Drive, Hayesville, N.C. 28904 or to the Alzheimer’s Association at: www.alz.org

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhomeinc.com was in charge of arrangements.