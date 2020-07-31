Body

John A. Moss, 77, of Hayesville, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn. He had lived most of his life in Hayesville. John attended Young Harris College before moving to Atlanta where he worked as a plumber and mechanic. He later joined the Army National Guard for the next 10 years. John returned to Hayesville in 1976. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin at Little Choga on Nantahala Lake. He enjoyed fishing, lapidary work and hunting for arrowheads.

He was the son of the late John H. and Lola Jones Moss. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Eric Rice.

Surviving are his loving wife of 55 years, Jeanette Moss; a daughter, Marie Rice; and two grandsons, Odin and Ronin Rice, all of Hayesville.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30 at Moss Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Turner Guidry officiating. Pallbearers will be Odin and Ronin Rice, William Donaldson, Danny Stamey, Billy Allison and Kim Jones. Mylon Hall and Nick Jones will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome.com is in charge of all arrangements.