John N. Simonelli, 91, of Hayesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Murphy Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Murphy, N.C. He is formerly of the Pt. Pleasant and Toms River areas of New Jersey and Little Torch Key, Fla.

A beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, he was

born in Newark, N.J. on May 21, 1929. He was a retired Army veteran and worked for many years as a civilian electrician at the U.S. Naval Base in Lakehurst, N.J. where he designed lighting systems for aircraft carriers. He earned many awards and much recognition for designing new and helpful equipment for the Navy.

His life took him on many different journeys during his 91 years and he had many entertaining stories and jokes to share. John had a lifelong passion for theater. He loved to perform and entertain in live theater and had many memorable key roles while performing as a member of the Licklog Players at the Peacock Playhouse, Hayesville’s local theater group, as well as, many local theater groups in New Jersey in his earlier years. He built sets for them and appeared in many productions, including “Dearly Departed,” “Opal is a Diamond,” “Night Watch” and “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

For many years he enjoyed his winters in the Florida Keys with his wife, Edwina. He always looked forward to his daily walks alongside his cat, Muffin, whether it be beside the canals in the Keys or wooded pathways in the mountains.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Simonelli, and his brothers and sisters, Joseph and Anthony Simonelli, Pauline Verdon, Mary Dubin and Rose Pietrucha.

He is survived to enjoy his memories by his loving wife, Edwina; sons, Jay Simonelli and Glenn Simonelli (Michele Stone); his daughter, Cindy Simonelli (Marty Piatkowski); his stepchildren, Karen Brady (Dan Brady), David Hughes (Cindy Hughes) and Michael Hughes, as well as seven grandchildren, Isaac, Julius, Corina, John, Erin, Hailey and Matthew.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

