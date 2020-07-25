Body

John Scott Taylor, 50, of Blairsville, Ga., passed away peacefully, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn. after suffering from a stroke. Scott was born Jan. 1, 1970. Scott had a brilliant mind, he graduated from Young Harris College and UGA with a bachelor's degree in science. After college he became the hatchery manager for Cobb of Tyson foods.

Scott is preceded in death by his father, John Frank Taylor, and his aunt, Mildred Taylor. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Barbara and Jerry Stalcup; sister, Audra Danielle Miller; three children, Madison Brooke Black, Abigail Grace and Zachary Scott; mother of their three children, Sabrina Taylor; stepsister, Lisa Sutton (and Ray); three stepbrothers, Tony (Marsha), Mike (Suzy), Terry (Mike); aunt, Moutree McCarter (Ree); aunt, Shirley Brown and a number of nieces and nephews.

Services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 13 at Banister-Cooper funeral home chapel with Rev. Billy Stiles officiating, retired minister of Old Brasstown Baptist Church in Warne, N.C.

Music was provided by Danielle Miller, Rev. Johnny Foster and Billy Garrett.

Interment was in Ivy Mount Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tony Stalcup, Jason Dyer, life long friend; Joseph Miller, Dale Scroggs, Mike McAbee, Rick, Blake and Brett McDonald.

Banister-Cooper Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.