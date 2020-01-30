Body

John Walton Swanson, 89, of Waynesville and formerly of Hayesville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Au- tumn Care Center in Waynesville. A lifelong resident of Western North Carolina, he was the only child of the late Gwen Swanson and Dessie Stansberry Swanson.

John had many professions. He worked mostly in retail auto parts and automotive restoration. He was an auto parts manager for several companies in western North Carolina. He also owned a backhoe business and Swanson’s Grocery located in Brasstown. He was an avid fan of fishing, Nascar and card games. John was a Korean War Veteran and entered the Army in February of 1951. He was awarded the combat infantry badge for excellent performance of duty under fire. Swanson was a gunner in the 180th Infantry Regiment’s Company L. He also wore the Korean Service Ribbon and the UN Service Medal. John was active in the VFW in Hayesville. John was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Hayesville United Methodist Church. He resided in Clay County Nursing Home for four years before going to Autumn Care in Waynesville for seven years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Louise Rebecca Caldwell Swanson and son, Gary Lamoin Swanson.

John is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Lynn Smith, of Waynesville, and her husband, Bert. His grandchildren, April Swanson Woody and husband, Anthony, of Hayesville, Rebecca Smith Wells and husband, Rockford, of Wilmington, N.C. and John Heyward Smith and wife, Alicia, of Floyd, Va. His great- grandchildren, Faith Helaina Woody, Bryan Maddox Wells, Elise Smith Wells and Madison Autumn Smith. He is also survived by a brother- in-law, Charlie Caldwell and wife, Lenora, of Brasstown.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville. Rev. Aud Brown officiated. Burial was in Scroggs Family Cemetery in Brasstown.

The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville.

In lieu of flowers dona- tions may be sent to the Al- zheimer’s Association, 3800 Shamrock Dr. Charlotte, NC 28215-3220

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose. com was in charge of arrangements.