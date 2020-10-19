Body

Jonathan Wayne “J.W.” Sprinkles, 55, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home in Hiawassee, Ga.

J.W. served as an Airborne Ranger in the 39th Special Forces Det a c h m e n t of the Unite d S t a t e s Army. He was devoted to his country. He was a member of the VFW Post 7807 in Hiawassee.

On the Monday before he passed away, he wrote these words: “I still get goosebumps when I hear the ‘Star Spangled Banner.’ I get a lump in my throat when I just sit and look at an American Flag or see it pass in review. I get tears in my eyes when I hear ‘Taps’ played. It all means so much to me because it all has a piece of me.”

In addition to J.W.'s love of country, he loved his motorcycle and he was fortunate to have spent his work life doing what he loved, directional drilling and seeing the world, driving an 18-wheeler.

J.W. was always the life of the party. To know him was truly to love him. In fact, if he liked you, he would do anything for you and if he didn’t, you certainly knew it. Later in life he became a pretty good cook. In fact, his cracklin’ cornbread was the best in the South and his chicken and dumplings rivaled that of his mother’s.

J.W. was country to the core — he loved his guns, guitar and Trump. In fact, he would love it if someone would step up and vote for Donald J. Trump in November.

On a more serious note, J.W. instilled in his three children the importance of God, family and country and that no matter what, family sticks together. He instilled something different in each of them. He always told them to “stay the course.”

He taught them that they would find their purpose in life through experience or from just being thrown into a situation. J.W. once said, “Of all the things I’ve done in my life, my children are my greatest legacy.” J.W.’s favorite song was “Amazing Grace.” He believed every word of it. When he would sing it, you could feel the sincerity in his voice.

He wrote, “When it's my time to go to sleep, I have no doubt in Abraham's bosom my soul will keep. And when I am awakened from my peaceful rest, to stand on Jordan’s shore with all the rest, I’ll wait for Jesus to come and take me by the hand, to lead me through that promised land, I am sure my Paw will have hold of my other hand.”

J.W. was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Profilio and his mother, Betty Jean Sprinkles. Survivors include his beloved children, Kayla Alayne, Hayley Morgan and Landon Joseph Sprinkles; his father Wayne Authur Sprinkles; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Chapel of Cochran Funeral Home, of Hiawassee, Ga. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 with Rev. Ricky Rogers officiating. The following gentlemen were selected to serve as pallbearers: Dwight Swanson, Casey Henderson, Mark Battle, Blake Hall, Steven Graves and Byron Harper. Burial was held in Laurel Hills Memory Gardens in Hiawassee, with military rites presented by the American Legion Post 532, VFW Post 6812 and Murphy American Legion Post 96. Cochran Funeral Home, of Hiawassee: www.cochranfuneralhomes.com was honored to be serving the family of Mr. J.W. Sprinkles.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help the family with expenses, 2630 Misty Creek Lane, Young Harris, Ga. 30582.