Body

Juanita Hendrix Martin, 82, of Hayesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, Feb. 02, 2020 in an Asheville hospital. She was a native and lifetime resident of Clay County. Juanita was a devout member of Oak Forest United Methodist Church. She was passionate about God and had served as treasurer for the church for many years. Juanita had sponsored Native American Charities, many children’s charities, as well the World Changer Ministries. She was an avid reader, loved watching old movies and never met a cat she didn’t like. Juanita enjoyed being outside on walks, taking in God’s creation.

She was the daughter of the late Albert and Eunice Price Hendrix and the wife of the late, Harley Martin, who died June 03, 1996. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Chet Haley Martin and a brother Kenny Hendrix.

Surviving are a son, Troy Martin and wife, Melissa, of Newland, N.C.; a grandson, Gabriel Martin; two step daughters, Wilma Archie, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Carol Davies and husband, Bob, of Blairsville, Ga.; four step-sons, Johnny Martin and wife, Lucille, Ervin Martin and wife, Vivian, all of Blairsville, Ga., Malcolm Martin and wife, Kathy, of Salisbury, N.C. and Ricky Martin and wife, Robin, of Hayesville; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Oak Forest United Methodist Church with Revs. Brian Wilson and Guinell Hunter officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12-1:45 p.m. Friday at Oak Forest United Methodist Church prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Juanita Hendrix Martin to the Oak Forest United Methodist Church, PO Box 295, Hayesville, NC 28904 or to Native American Heritage Association at www.naha-inc.org.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome.com is in charge of arrangements.