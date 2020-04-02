Body

Kathryn F. Carlson, 77, of Fort Myers, Fla. passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home. She was a native of Detroit, Mich. and had resided in Fort Myers for 72 years. She retired from Avon Products, Inc. as a District Sales Manager.

She was a loving, caring and wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, who was cherished by her family. She enjoyed socializing with her friends and sharing memories of her life with others. Kathryn enjoyed many glorious years in Hayesville with her husband, Ed; where she found peace looking upon the mountains and lush valley's. While she was in North Carolina, she was a member of the art guild, as she was an avid artist. Her favorite activities were beadworking, painting and rockhounding.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Edward W. Carlson; loving daughters Virginia Guy, Valerie (Bill) Miskovich and loving granddaughter Riley Miskovich and Richard Lynch.

A private family viewing will be held on Thursday, April 2 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens, due to the COVID-19 virus.