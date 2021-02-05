Body

Kathy Kitchens, a wonderfully devoted wife, mother and Nana, of Hayesville, peacefully entered into the gates of Heaven on Jan. 27, 2021. Kathy was born on Oct. 11, 1954 to the late Claude T. and Beatrice Kitchens.

Hayesville was her home for most of her life. Kathy was the matriarch of her family which she loved so deeply. She was one of a kind and will forever be remembered by those who knew her. Kathy loved to love on others and was generous to her core. She was strong, courageous and dedicated to those she loved.

Kathy worked for more than 30 years at Chatuge Regional Hospital, where she dedicated her life to caring for others and their families during difficult times. Kathy loved most of all the time she spent at dance recitals, school plays, sporting events and anything else that involved her grandchildren. She was the Nana everyone wished they had, never missing a Grandparents Day or special event for her grandchildren.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Claude T. Kitchens and Beatrice Kitchens; two brothers Larry and Claude Kitchens Jr.; and a sister, Barbara Bradley.

She is survived by the love her life, who she met in 2002 and has now shared 16 years happily married to, her husband, Gene Toole. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Tim Coffey; two granddaughters, Carly Hughes and husband, Derrick, and Sydney Coffey; and two great-grandchildren, Kason and Gaines Hughes. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

Kathy should be remembered by her strength, determination and strong spirit. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved her. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29 at Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville with the Reverend Israel Rogers officiating. Eulogy was provided by Carly Hughes.

The service was lived streamed at https:// www.facebook.com/iviefh. Interment was in Old Shooting Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chris and Connor Bradley and Ken and Patton Nicholson.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome. com was in charge of all arrangements.